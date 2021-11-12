The Guinness Book of Records records the most premature birth in history

Curtis Means

Photo author, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Photo caption,

Curtis Means was born 19 weeks ahead of schedule

In the US state of Alabama, the most premature baby in history is officially registered. Curtis Means was born last year at 21 weeks 1 day of gestation with a body weight of 420 grams.

The boy is already a year and four months old, but a record about him appeared in the Guinness Book of Records only now.

Usually pregnancy lasts 40 weeks, but Curtis and his sister Kasia were born almost halfway through.

The children were admitted to intensive care, but the girl died the day after birth. Doctors gave Curtis less than a 1% chance of survival. What happened next, even doctors call a miracle.

