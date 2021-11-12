The Guinness Book of Records records the most premature birth in history

November 11, 2021

Photo author, University of Alabama at Birmingham Photo caption, Curtis Means was born 19 weeks ahead of schedule

In the US state of Alabama, the most premature baby in history is officially registered. Curtis Means was born last year at 21 weeks 1 day of gestation with a body weight of 420 grams.

The boy is already a year and four months old, but a record about him appeared in the Guinness Book of Records only now.

Usually pregnancy lasts 40 weeks, but Curtis and his sister Kasia were born almost halfway through.

The children were admitted to intensive care, but the girl died the day after birth. Doctors gave Curtis less than a 1% chance of survival. What happened next, even doctors call a miracle.

Photo author, University of Alabama at Birmingham Photo caption, Curtis with mom Michelle Butler and doctor Brian Sims, who has been watching the baby since birth

Three months later, the boy was disconnected from the ventilator, and in April of this year he was discharged from the hospital, where he spent 275 days.

According to doctors, a lot of work was done during this time, up to the point that the child, who had been feeding through a tube for almost a year, had to be taught to chew and swallow on his own.

“The opportunity to take Curtis home, where my older children were waiting for him, is the most memorable moment in my life,” said the boy’s mother, Michelle Butler.

Curtis still needs oxygen and a feeding tube, but overall, doctors are very positive about his health.

Photo author, University of Alabama at Birmingham Photo caption, This is what Curtis looks like today

The previous record for a prematurely born and surviving infant is only 24 hours behind Curtis. A month before Curtis, Richard Hutchinson was born in Wisconsin for a period of 21 weeks and 2 days.

Photo author, University of Alabama at Birmingham Photo caption, Curtis’ record is now officially included in the Guinness Book of Records