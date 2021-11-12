The Kardashian sisters shared the secret of their weight loss

The female half of the Kardashian family, which has been producing the reality show of the same name on the E! Channel since 2007, shared the secrets of losing weight and how to keep yourself in great physical shape. The head of the family, Kris Jenner and her daughter Courtney, Kim, Chloe, said that they drink still water during the day. Recently on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian wrote about what she adds to the water to make it even more pleasant to drink: fresh ginger, fresh mint leaves, cucumber, lemon and oranges, as well as a couple of grapefruit slices.

The Kardashians love to drink tea – hot or cold, claiming that tea is good for health in general and may also promote weight loss. Kourtney Kardashian wrote on the social network that “green tea is a herbal and fresh ritual elixir of the ages.” Reality stars are always keen to start their day with a healthy breakfast, especially if it’s a hearty and nutritious smoothie. Courtney shares her favorite recipe: an avocado smoothie that replaces honey with dates to add a sweetness to the drink, which also increases fiber.

Fitness is a significant part of the Kardashian family’s health and wellness regimen. All sisters have personal fitness trainers, and they often train up to five days a week, and sometimes even twice a day. Chloe recently told People that exercise is “stress reliever” that “makes her attractive.” Women claim that they eat both protein and fiber, which are the main products of a healthy diet.

Kim Kardashian tweeted that her favorite foods are oatmeal and vegan sausages for breakfast. “Vegan tacos (a tortilla with beans and oregon) are my favorite dinners! Salads are good too!” – said the model. Over the years, Kim tried diet after diet, from the Atkins diet to keto and plant-based, and let her followers know how each worked for her. It’s important to listen to your body and notice how it reacts to the food you eat, she said.

The Kardashians say you can eat well and stay active, but if you’re really stressed, it can take a toll on your weight. With their busy schedules, they know how important it is to take care of themselves psychologically, mentally and emotionally, as well as physically. The most important component of their lifestyle, women of the Kardashian family call proper sleep, which is an integral part of their healthy lifestyle and, according to them, is crucial for losing weight.