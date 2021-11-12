the Kremlin assessed the words of Lukashenka about the possible suspension of gas transit to Europe – Tatarstan in Russian

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who on the eve threatened to cut off the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline in response to a possible expansion of EU sanctions, did not coordinate his statement with Moscow, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. He also recalled that the reliability of the Russian Federation as a fuel supplier and partner is beyond doubt. Meanwhile, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border remains tense, the State Border Committee of Belarus said.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko did not agree with the Kremlin on his statement on the possibility of blocking the transit of Russian gas to Europe, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“No, they are not coordinated in any way. In this case, yes, it is our ally, but it is a sovereign state, “Peskov emphasized.

At the same time, he recalled that Russia has always fulfilled its obligations under the contracts.

“Russia was, is and will be a country that fulfills all obligations to provide European consumers with gas … The reliability of Russia as a supplier and as a partner in current and future contracts is beyond question,” said a Kremlin spokesman.

Let us remind you that on the eve of Alexander Lukashenko threatened to block the transit of goods through Belarus for a number of European states if the sanctions pressure on Minsk is increased. The President of Belarus also admitted the possibility of shutting down the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which runs through the territory of the republic.

Meanwhile, the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland remains tense, the press service of the State Border Committee of the republic said.

“The camp is periodically replenished with new arriving groups of people. At about 11 am on November 12, a large group of refugees was recorded moving along the state border to a spontaneous camp at the turn, ”the message says.

The official representative of the department, Anton Bychkovsky, told RIA Novosti that we are talking about a group of migrants of up to 100 people.

The press service of the CPC of Belarus also indicated that refugees began to seek medical help more often due to their long stay in conditions of falling temperatures. At the same time, humanitarian aid is delivered to the camp.

“Polish soldiers continue to exert psychological influence on refugees, use loudspeakers, searchlights and strobe lights, and also ignore requests for assistance to people who are on Polish territory directly at the Polish barriers,” the department explained.

At the same time, the agency Sputnik Belarus published a video showing how a group of migrants damaged the barbed wire fence at the Bruzgi checkpoint and began moving along the Polish defensive fence.

At the same time, the official representative of the Belarusian Civil Procedural Code, Anton Bychkovsky, called the messages of Warsaw that Minsk was allegedly helping migrants to break through to Polish territory as disinformation.

“Such public informational stuffing by the Polish side is an attempt to discredit the Belarusian servicemen. As you can see, at present all the efforts of the Polish side are aimed not at solving the problem of the migration crisis at the EU border, but at actively spreading misinformation, “TASS quotes him.

Warsaw position

On the morning of November 12, the spokesman for the Podlaskie Voivodeship Police Tomasz Krupa said that near the Kuznica checkpoint, Belarusian border guards used force to push 35 people into Poland, mostly women and children.

“The Belarusian military pushed these people onto the barbed wire fence. This attempt was thwarted by police officers, border guards and soldiers, ”he said.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Marcin Przydach, admitted that a number of other checkpoints on the border with Belarus would soon be closed. According to him, Warsaw seeks to de-escalate the crisis caused by the influx of migrants. He stressed that the Kuznitsa checkpoint was closed out of security interests.

Also on the topic “To establish contacts between the EU and Minsk”: Putin and Merkel discussed the situation with migrants on the border of Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation around refugees on the borders of Belarus with Poland …

“We are sending a de-escalation signal all the time. We in Poland are absolutely not interested in the escalation of this situation at the border. On the contrary, we believe that it should be resolved as soon as possible. Let Alexander Lukashenko send these migrants, whom he purposefully brought here, back home, let him start thinking about how to get out of this internal clinch and the crisis to which he has brought his own country, ”Pshidach said.

Along with this, the press service of the Polish border guard reported 223 attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border over the past day. At the same time, the press secretary of the Podlask branch of the Polish border guard Katarzyna Zdanovich indicated that up to 4 thousand refugees are scattered near the border, in the camp near the Kuznitsa checkpoint there may be up to 1 thousand people.

“The number of migrants is increasing,” TASS quotes her.

On Thursday, November 11, the United States, Great Britain and a number of European Union countries also condemned Belarus for allegedly creating a migration crisis on the border with the EU. In their opinion, Minsk is interested in destabilizing the situation on the borders of neighboring states and the European Union.

“This tactic is unacceptable and requires decisive action and cooperation from the international community to hold Belarus accountable. It testifies to the fact that Lukashenka’s regime has become a threat to stability in the region, ”the statement of the above states says.

In turn, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, called the actions of the Polish security forces in relation to refugees on the border with Belarus “an absolute shame and a complete violation of any possible international conventions and norms.”

He also disagreed that the migrant crisis was artificial.

“Talk to migrants and find out for yourself how artificial it is. I saw reports of German television, where people who managed to get through (into the EU. – RT), they say it was entirely their decision. Nobody put pressure on them, and they have absolutely legal grounds to be in Belarus, ”the diplomat added.

At the same time, the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov stressed that the authorities of neighboring states are trying to increase their importance in the eyes of Western politicians by demonizing Minsk.

“Poland and Lithuania … just use the situation around migrants to their maximum advantage simply as an excuse to siphon extra money from the European Union and to justify their anti-immigrant policy and numerous violations of their international obligations,” he said.