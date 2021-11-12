The Kremlin calls the use of QR codes in transport and cafes as world practice – RBC

Photo: Vitaly Nevar / TASS



The Kremlin is aware of the government’s proposal to introduce mandatory QR codes for rail and air travel, as well as for visiting public places, this initiative is in line with world practice. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

“This is a global practice, which in the context of a pandemic, in the context of incessant new waves, was recognized by many countries as having no alternative,” he said, confirming that the Kremlin is aware of such an initiative of the government.

He noted that such a system is used in all countries of Europe, North America, China and the countries of Southeast Asia, where it is applied quite toughly and justifies itself. According to him, the Russian bill will undergo serious consideration in parliament with the participation of specialists.

Authorities will introduce bills on QR codes in transport, cafes and shops



The government has developed bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes in public places, international and intercity transport. This was reported to RBC by a source involved in the development of the document and a source in the government apparatus. Later this information was confirmed at the headquarters.