https://ria.ru/20211112/qr-kod-1758728746.html
The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport
The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport – Russia news today
The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport
The Kremlin is aware of the initiative of the government headquarters to create a bill on QR codes in shops and transport, the presidential press secretary said … RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
2021-11-12T12: 50
2021-11-12T12: 50
2021-11-12T13: 47
spread of coronavirus
society
Dmitry Peskov
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758432948_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13e9d9af80f6af5bbde9ceafb2d5ae1c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin is aware of the initiative of the government headquarters to create a bill on QR codes in shops and transport, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. no alternative. “The day before, the headquarters confirmed that it is working on such a project. Some regions have already introduced this measure. The document may be submitted to the State Duma for consideration in the near future. In the expert community, opinions still differ: some believe that mandatory QR codes infringe on the rights of citizens, others – that, on the contrary, protect them. A digital code (QR) is issued for a year after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or with officially confirmed COVID-19, as well as after a negative PCR test result. In the latter case, it is valid for 72 hours.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758432948_271-0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16b3698fb0f65ee9cfd96cb05cca66f6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, dmitry sands, state duma of the russian federation, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport
“Indeed, there are certain developments there. There is still a fairly serious work on the bill in parliament, of course, with the participation of specialists, experts,” he told reporters.
Peskov added that “this is a global practice, which, in the context of a pandemic, in the context of the incessant waves of new ones, was recognized by many countries as having no alternative.”
The day before, the headquarters confirmed that it was working on such a project. Some regions have already introduced this measure.
The document can be submitted to the State Duma for consideration in the near future. In the expert community, opinions still differ: some believe that mandatory QR codes infringe on the rights of citizens, others – that, on the contrary, protect them.
A digital code (QR) is issued for a year after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or with officially confirmed COVID-19, as well as after a negative PCR test result. In the latter case, it is valid for 72 hours.