https://ria.ru/20211112/qr-kod-1758728746.html

The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport

The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport – Russia news today

The Kremlin commented on the bill on QR codes in cafes and transport

The Kremlin is aware of the initiative of the government headquarters to create a bill on QR codes in shops and transport, the presidential press secretary said … RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T12: 50

2021-11-12T12: 50

2021-11-12T13: 47

spread of coronavirus

society

Dmitry Peskov

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758432948_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13e9d9af80f6af5bbde9ceafb2d5ae1c.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin is aware of the initiative of the government headquarters to create a bill on QR codes in shops and transport, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. no alternative. “The day before, the headquarters confirmed that it is working on such a project. Some regions have already introduced this measure. The document may be submitted to the State Duma for consideration in the near future. In the expert community, opinions still differ: some believe that mandatory QR codes infringe on the rights of citizens, others – that, on the contrary, protect them. A digital code (QR) is issued for a year after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or with officially confirmed COVID-19, as well as after a negative PCR test result. In the latter case, it is valid for 72 hours.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758432948_271-0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16b3698fb0f65ee9cfd96cb05cca66f6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, dmitry sands, state duma of the russian federation, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia