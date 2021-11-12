The Kremlin reacted to Lukashenka’s words about gas transit – RT in Russian

Press Secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of stopping gas transit through the Yamal-Europe pipeline in the event of new EU sanctions.

“This is a statement by the President of Belarus. I still want to remind you of the statement of President Putin that Russia has always fulfilled its obligations under contracts, Russia, in fact, no matter how anyone likes it, but Russia was, is and will potentially remain a country – the guarantor of the energy security of the European continent “- answered Peskov when asked how Russian President Vladimir Putin or the presidential administration assess these statements by Lukashenka.

Earlier, Lukashenko called on the EU to think about the transit of gas and goods that go through the territory of the republic, before deciding on the introduction of new sanctions.

The representative of the Ministry of Economy and Energy of Germany, Suzanne Ungrad, commented on the statement of the President of Belarus about the possibility of stopping gas transit through the Yamal-Europe pipeline in the event of new EU sanctions.