The lawyer explained why Amber Heard will not be punished for lying against Depp

The high-profile lawsuit between the ex-spouses, movie stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended long ago, but for some reason the celebrities did not calm down. In the Western media, information appeared that the actress had perjured against her ex-husband: Heard allegedly embellished complaints of domestic violence and that the court took control of the case. The rumors were immediately denied by the woman’s lawyer Elaine Bredehof. The lawyer explained that her client would not be punished for lying, reports the Radar Online portal.

The statute of limitations for perjury in [американском штате] California is three years old and it’s long over. Therefore, any investigation and accusation, and even more so a sentence with a fine or imprisonment is impossible., – noted Bredehoft.

She added that Depp was to blame for the spread of gossip, allegedly it was the artist who wanted to influence the jury with the help of rumors.

Depp and Heard got married in February 2015, but their union broke up a year later. Depp later filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and demanded $ 50 million for an article in The Washington Post, where she calls herself a victim of domestic violence. In November 2020, the London High Court refused to declare libelous publication of The Sun about Johnny Depp. The tabloid in 2018 wrote that the actor beat his ex-wife Amber Heard. Hearings on Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun have been going on since the summer. In the newspaper material, which became the reason for the proceedings, it was reported that in 2016 the actor subjected Heard to “three days of torture with physical violence.” The ex-wife assures that Depp drank a lot and took drugs during that period. The actor categorically denies that he ever committed physical violence against a girl.

