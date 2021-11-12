https://ria.ru/20211111/kiberataka-1758635270.html

The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about a powerful cyberattack on “State Services”

The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about a powerful cyberattack on “State Services”

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. For the second day in a row, the Gosuslugi portal has been subjected to the most powerful cyberattack for the entire period of its operation, the information security service of the Internet resource has been switched to an enhanced mode of operation, the RF Ministry of Digital Science said. operating time of the cyberattack portal … The information security service of State Services has been switched to an enhanced mode of operation, “the ministry said on its Telegram channel. Earlier on Thursday, the ministry announced that it had repulsed a record-breaking cyberattack on the public services portal on November 10. The RF Ministry of Digital Affairs noted that then an attack with a capacity of over 680 Gigabits per second was recorded. “On November 11, within 20 minutes, some users encountered difficulties entering the portal. The robot Max was a separate object of the attack. user data and is designed solely for consultation, “- also indicates the ministry.

