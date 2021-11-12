https://ria.ru/20211112/vaktsinatsiya-1758790643.html
The Ministry of Digital Science has clarified the timing of receiving a QR code after being vaccinated with “Sputnik Light”
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. After reports of delays in receiving QR codes after primary vaccination with Sputnik Light, the Ministry of Digital Affairs of Russia reminded that in this case the certificate for State Services is formed 21 days after vaccination. primary vaccinations with Sputnik Light are formed on the State Services portal 21 days after vaccination, “the ministry said in a message posted on the Ministry’s Telegram channel. Earlier, the media reported that Russians vaccinated with Sputnik Light can receive QR -code only after 21 days.
