The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine told about plans to actively import coal from the USA and Poland

First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vlasenko announced on the air of the Espresso TV channel about the plans of the Ukrainian side to actively import coal from the USA and Poland.

According to him, some small consignments of coal come from Kazakhstan, but mainly Ukraine is counting on supplies from the United States and Poland. The Energy Ministry plans to import about 2 million tons of coal.

“To date, a large amount of coal has been contracted in the United States and Poland. Also, some small consignments come from Kazakhstan, but Russia has cut off the possibility of supplying this coal … therefore, we generally focus on the United States and Poland, “Strana.ua quotes him.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that Ukrainian companies had signed contracts for the supply of coal from Poland, the USA and South Africa.

On November 5, the press secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development (MIID) of Kazakhstan, Madiyar Uakpayev, denied the statement of the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrey Gerus, that Russia was blocking the transit of coal from Kazakhstan.