The production of four-axle dump trucks Mercedes Arocs has started in Brazil – Autoreview

The construction family of Mercedes Arocs dump trucks is well known in Europe, and these machines are found on our roads. But on another continent, in Brazil, they appeared relatively recently. And now it became known that the production of heavy four-axle versions of this machine has started at the local Daimler plant, and even with special modifications for the local market.

This is a version with an 8×4 wheel arrangement. In the local market, this Arocs is available with engines up to 360 hp. and a robotic transmission. It is also possible to install bodies with a volume of 20 to 24 cubic meters.

Local modifications include wheels of increased carrying capacity – each of them is designed for a load of up to five tons. The bridges have also been strengthened. As a result, the technical gross weight of such a dump truck is 59 tons. Other features of the Brazilian Mercedes are modified gear ratios in a robotic box, matched to local operating conditions. Also, the Brazilian Arocs is equipped with special tanks for fuel and AdBlue – refueling can be done from one side.

At the moment, about 200 such dump trucks have already been ordered in Brazil and neighboring countries. The first living machines will come to customers at the very end of the year.