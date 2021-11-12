The Prosecutor General’s Office demanded to liquidate Memorial

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court demanding the liquidation of the International Memorial Human Rights Center * for “systematic violations of the law on“ foreign agents ”.” This was reported on the Memorial website *.

Photo: Denis Kaminev / Rain

According to the information on the website of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General’s Office demands the liquidation of the International Historical, Educational, Charitable and Human Rights Society “Memorial” * and its structural units.

Memorial * said in a statement that the organization received a notice from the Supreme Court on the afternoon of November 11. The court session is scheduled for November 25.

“We have repeatedly stated that the law was originally conceived as a tool to crack down on independent organizations, and insisted that it should be abolished. However, as long as the law exists, we are forced to comply with its requirements. We believe that there is no legal basis for the liquidation of the International Memorial *. This is a political decision to destroy the Memorial Society, an organization dedicated to the history of political repression and the protection of human rights, ”the organization said in a statement.

The central organization “International Memorial” * and five of its subdivisions are included in the register of non-profit organizations – “foreign agents”. The organization has been repeatedly fined for the lack of the “foreign agent” label. By October 2021, the amount of fines exceeded 6 million rubles.

Memorial * was founded in Moscow in 1987, when the initiative group “For perpetuating the memory of the victims of repression” was formed. In 1989, the regional structures of the organization merged into the All-Union Historical and Educational Society “Memorial” *. Academician Andrei Sakharov was one of the organizers and the first honorary chairman of the Memorial * society.

* By the decision of the Ministry of Justice of Russia, the international public organization Memorial International Historical, Educational, Charitable and Human Rights Society was included in the register of NGOs performing the function of a “foreign agent”