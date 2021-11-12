The Russian Foreign Ministry called the replies of Britain, Germany, France and Sweden to an inquiry in the Navalny case as formal replies

The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the responses of Great Britain, Germany, France and Sweden to a request on the incident with Alexei Navalny.

“The documents received are nothing more than formal replies, formulated in the genre of” megaphone diplomacy “and containing theses in the style of highlighted like”, – said in a statement by the Russian foreign ministry.

It is noted that the EU countries are leading to a dead end in efforts to clarify the circumstances of the incident with Navalny.

Russia was once again refused to receive materials “of paramount importance” for the investigation of the incident.

“We state that the non-constructive position of Great Britain, Germany, France and Sweden did not allow within the framework of the mechanisms provided for in Art. IX CWC, to clarify the true circumstances of the incident with Navalny, “- the document says.

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Alexander Shulgin, said that Germany, France and Sweden were hiding important data on the Navalny case.

In an interview with RT, he also cited examples of meaningless responses from Western countries to Russia’s request about the situation with Alexei Navalny.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also called the Western countries’ answers on the situation with Navalny empty.