The secret life of Leonardo DiCaprio – the owner of a 20-kg turtle and the only Yakut “Oscar” in the world

I wanted to become a biologist

Leonardo DiCaprio as a child

Cinema could have lost Leonardo DiCaprio, because as a child, the future actor dreamed of becoming a marine biologist: he was obsessed with endangered fish species and the fragility of the aquatic ecosystem. He changed his mind when his half-brother received 50 thousand dollars for shooting in advertising, then Leo realized that his talent for parodying people could help him make a fortune, so he himself began to actively go to auditions. Surprisingly, even after this insight, we could “lose” Leonardo DiCaprio, because his agent insisted that the young actor change his name to a pseudonym Lenny Williams, which is euphonious for an American audience, but painfully impersonal.

Never tried drugs

Leonardo DiCaprio and Monica Bellucci

It would seem an eerie stereotype – to think that Hollywood is inextricably linked in illegal substances, but in the case of Leonardo DiCaprio, who in his youth was famous for his club life (by the way, in those days Leo was considered a curmudgeon who did not like to spend money on expensive drinks, but has not yet left a large tip in bars and restaurants), the possible use of drugs would hardly have surprised the fans of the actor. Nevertheless, Leo admits that he has never tried a banned substance! This raises a completely natural question: how then could he play drug intoxication so convincingly in “The Wolf of Wall Street”? It turns out that to prepare for the role, he worked with a drug expert, and also watched YouTube videos about the drunkest people in the world with Jonah Hill.

Owns a private island and a 20-pound turtle

Leonardo DiCaprio as Richard in the film “The Beach”

Unlike many stars who are trying to create the appearance of environmental activism, Leonardo DiCaprio’s concern for the preservation of the environment was never in doubt: for example, after the success of Titanic (you must admit that at the beginning of the 2000s, eco-activism was not so popular), a Time journalist named the actor boring because he could name more than 20 endangered animal species from memory. Leo is not limited to speaking at conferences with environmental agendas and producing documentaries: in 2010, the actor bought a seven-year-old 20-kilogram turtle as a pet, and in the mid-2000s he bought his own island, which he planned to save from the destruction of the coastline and turn it into an eco-friendly -resort.

With Kate Winslet and James Cameron, helped pay the bills of the last survivor of the Titanic wreck

Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of the movie “Titanic”

In the late 2000s, it became known that the last survivor of the Titanic wreck (the youngest passenger of the ship – she was only two months old), Millvina Dean, at 98 years old, was forced to sell family jewelry to pay medical bills and living in a nursing home. Then Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and James Cameron put in 30 thousand dollars each so that Dean would not worry about expenses for the rest of her days.

Several times was on the verge of death, and by mistake got a bottle on the head

Leonardo DiCaprio as Hugh Glass in Survivor

In the biography of the actor, you can find several shocking episodes – for example, how close Leonardo DiCaprio was to death. Firstly, during skydiving, the actor did not open either the main or reserve parachutes, but an instructor flying next to him saved him. The second time happened on the way to Russia: the actor admitted that he was sitting at the window and witnessed the explosion of a turbine. The pilots had to turn off the engine for a few minutes and then make an emergency landing. DiCaprio describes it as a surreal experience, because with the engine off, everyone flew in complete silence and said nothing. The third time happened while diving in South Africa – it turns out that a great white shark tried several times to bite off his head, but swam a few meters away from the actor. There was also a less dangerous in words, but more serious traumatic episode: at a party in 2005, model Aretha Wilson confused DiCaprio with her ex-boyfriend and hit him with a broken beer bottle – the offender then served two years in prison, and Leo escaped with 17 stitches on his face and neck.

Owns the world’s only Yakut “Oscar”

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Yakut Oscar

It seems wild the fact that some five years ago Leonardo DiCaprio was considered one of the main losers of modern cinema – an actor who, according to fans, is missing not one, but many Oscars at once for his outstanding performances. Fortunately, justice has triumphed, now there are indeed several Oscars on DiCaprio’s shelf: one real for his role in the film “Survivor”, the other – a national one, which was presented to him by the inhabitants of Yakutia. This is an exact copy of the original award, but poured from one and a half kilograms of silver, which was collected by the inhabitants of the republic. DiCaprio received the award immediately after receiving a real “Oscar”, after which he posted a post on Instagram with gratitude to the residents of Yakutia.