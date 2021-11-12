The share of supporters of compulsory vaccination almost doubled in six months :: Society :: RBC

The idea of ​​compulsory vaccination for everyone except those with contraindications has become twice as popular over the past six months, but almost half of the country’s population is still opposed

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Over the six months, the share of Russians who approve of the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination for all groups of the population has almost doubled, but there are still twice as many opponents of such a measure than supporters. This was shown by the results of a survey conducted by the Superjob service (RBC has it).

The study involved economically active citizens of Russia over 18 years old from all federal districts of the country and living in 354 settlements. A total of 1.6 thousand people answered the questions. The survey was conducted on November 9-10.

The idea of ​​making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for the entire population of the country, with the exception of those with contraindications, is approved by 37% of Russians – this is more than ever before (19% in May, 23% in June and 28% in July 2021). 46% disapprove of such measures.

Those who agree with the need for mandatory vaccination for all population groups are significantly higher among men (41 versus 34% among women).

Among those who approve of the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination for all Russians, 59% have already been vaccinated. Among those who oppose universal compulsory vaccination, 76% have not yet been vaccinated.