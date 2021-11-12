https://ria.ru/20211112/vspyshka-1758712063.html

The sky over St. Petersburg was lit by a bright flash

The sky over St. Petersburg was illuminated by a bright flash – Russia news today

The sky over St. Petersburg was lit by a bright flash

Eyewitnesses from St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and Karelia shared shots with luminous objects in the sky. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T11: 43

2021-11-12T11: 43

2021-11-12T12: 10

society

Republic of Karelia

St. Petersburg

Leningrad region

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/05/1753154958_0:332:3051:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7405863c0a6078c1d905c45b2c3bdfd0.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Eyewitnesses from St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and Karelia shared footage with luminous objects in the sky. Videos from car DVRs began to appear on social networks on the evening of November 11. In particular, they were published in the local group of the social network “VKontakte” “Accidents and Emergencies”. One of the recordings shows several luminous balls flying from heaven to earth. Users from the Leningrad region and Karelia responded in the comments, who also reported that they had seen something similar in their regions. One of the commentators said that due to the appearance of luminous objects in the village, the lights went out for a few seconds. Some eyewitnesses have suggested that these were traces of fallen meteorites. Others mistook them for fireballs. Many eyewitnesses to the phenomenon have mentioned that it was accompanied by a bright green flash and a loud crash.

Republic of Karelia

St. Petersburg

Leningrad region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/05/1753154958_40:478:2134:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b817f041caf8f662b50738290ab7f003.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, republic of karelia, saint petersburg, leningrad region