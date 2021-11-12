https://ria.ru/20211112/antitela-1758680524.html

The State Duma proposed to create a register of citizens with antibodies to coronavirus

The State Duma proposed to create a register of citizens with antibodies to coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

The State Duma proposed to create a register of citizens with antibodies to coronavirus

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov (LDPR) sent to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko a proposal to create an additional … RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T06: 38

2021-11-12T06: 38

2021-11-12T06: 38

spread of coronavirus

society

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757178322_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_128fc2dc8802703021d5ff9c7155f4b0.jpg

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov (LDPR) sent Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko a proposal to create in the Russian Federation an additional register of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus, but they did not seek help from a doctor or were asymptomatic. a problem when a person cannot receive a QR code, although he has antibodies to COVID. Thus, the parliamentarian points out, the measure will be relevant not only for those who have had asymptomatic illness or did not seek help from doctors at all, but also for those who received foreign vaccines. bills on mandatory QR codes in transport, cafes and shops.

https://ria.ru/20211111/revaktsinatsiya-1758594197.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757178322_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab887d4ab7e92d982d77cab532cf9cc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia