The State Duma proposed to create a register of citizens with antibodies to coronavirus
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov (LDPR) sent Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko a proposal to create in the Russian Federation an additional register of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus, but they did not seek help from a doctor or were asymptomatic. a problem when a person cannot receive a QR code, although he has antibodies to COVID. Thus, the parliamentarian points out, the measure will be relevant not only for those who have had asymptomatic illness or did not seek help from doctors at all, but also for those who received foreign vaccines. bills on mandatory QR codes in transport, cafes and shops.
