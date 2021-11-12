The State Duma proposed to issue QR codes to Russians who have antibodies to coronavirus

Sergei Leonov proposed to create an additional register in Russia of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus, but at the same time have been asymptomatic or did not seek help from a doctor.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Sergei Leonov proposed to create in Russia an additional register of citizens who have antibodies to coronavirus, but who had been asymptomatic or did not seek help from a doctor. He sent a corresponding appeal to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“I believe that it is possible to create a federal register of citizens who have a titer of IgG antibodies to coronavirus. Among other things, I consider it expedient to consider the possibility of issuing them a QR code valid for six months, ”Leonov said.

He clarified that now in Russia there is a problem when a person cannot receive a QR code, although he has antibodies to coronavirus. This measure will be relevant not only for those citizens who have been asymptomatic or have not consulted a doctor, but also for those who have supplied a foreign vaccine against COVID-19.

