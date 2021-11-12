the state must protect the avatars of Russians in the metaverse

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-12/putin_gosudarstvo_dolzhno_zachitit_avatary_rossiyan_v_metavselennyh https://www.znak.com/2021-11-12/putin_gosudarstvo_dolzhno_zachitit_avatary_rossiyan_v_metavselennyh 2021.11.12

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the international conference on artificial intelligence and data analysis Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, said that the state should protect Russians and their virtual counterparts in cyberspace. Writes to RBC with reference to its own correspondent.

“The state must take responsibility for storing critical information. It is no longer a question of ensuring the cybersecurity of the person himself, but also of his virtual counterpart – an avatar within the emerging metauniverses, ”the Russian leader noted.

Putin said that the term “metaverse”, coined 30 years ago, suggests that in this space people are escaping from a reality that is full of flaws. Currently, it is better to use the concept of the metaverse for distance communication and learning.

The President drew attention to the fact that when using cyberspace, questions arise about protecting personal data and digital payments, as well as countering manipulation of the preferences and actions of citizens.