The technical appearance of the newest Russian fighter Checkmate has been formed – Army and defense industry

MOSCOW, November 12. / TASS /. The technical appearance of the promising Russian single-engine fighter of the fifth generation Checkmate has been formed, the aircraft will receive advanced avionics and an electronic warfare system. This was announced in an interview with TASS by the head of the state corporation “Rostec” Sergei Chemezov on the eve of the international exhibition Dubai Airshow 2021.

“Active work is underway on the project. The technical appearance of the machine as a whole has been formed, cooperation is being built,” he said, answering a question about the status of the project today.

As the head of Rostec noted, Checkmate will receive advanced on-board electronics, including a radar with AFAR (active phased antenna array) and a very effective electronic warfare system. The open architecture will allow you to adapt the machine to a specific customer.

At the MAKS-2021 air show, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) held a presentation of a new light tactical aircraft (LTS). The single-engine fighter was named Checkmate. The aircraft includes all the most advanced developments, including an open architecture for building in the interests of the customer and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The aircraft is made using stealth technologies and is equipped with an intra-fuselage compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface aircraft. The payload mass will exceed seven tons. The fighter will be able to simultaneously hit up to six targets. The speed of the single-engine aircraft will be Mach 1.8, and the combat radius will be 3,000 km. The plane is expected to make its first flight in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition will take place from 14 to 18 November in the United Arab Emirates. Russia has prepared a number of world premieres for the air show. Thus, within the framework of Dubai Airshow, flights of the Russian MS-21-310 airliner (with Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and the Mi-28NE and Ka-52E combat helicopters are planned. The latter will be presented to the international public for the first time. The static exposition of Russian equipment will be presented by a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, as well as by Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. In addition, a demonstration of the Russian Orion drone is planned.