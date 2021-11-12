The tour operator Mouzenidis Travel, which owed customers, has stopped working – RBC

Mouzenidis Travel, once the largest tour operator in Greece, announced that it was unable to fulfill its obligations to tourists. In the spring of 2020, there were 27 thousand people who bought tours for € 18 million

Photo: mouzenidis-travel.ru



Mouzenidis Travel, the Russian division of the Greek travel holding, has officially announced the suspension of activities in Russia due to the inability to fulfill its obligations to tourists and partners., Follows from the travel agency posted on the website. The corresponding statement is published on the website of the travel agency.

“This year has been the toughest in the history of the company,” Mouzenidis Travel said in a statement. “After the death of its founder Boris Mouzenidis, Mouzenidis Travel faced significant economic problems in Greece, which also affected its business in Russia.”

The tour operator admits that it “does not have the opportunity to re-pay for all tours for which the money has already been transferred to Greece and other countries where the host company was foreign legal entities Mouzenidis Travel.”

Rostourism has already excluded five Russian legal entities Mouzenidis Travel from the unified federal register of tour operators, follows from the order on the agency’s website. This, as stressed in the Federal Tourism Agency, will allow tourists to contact the insurance company “Tit”, acting as the financial guarantor of the tour operator, and the Association “Tourist assistance” to receive payments.

According to Rosturizm, Mouzenidis Travel as of March 2020 has obligations to 27 thousand Russian tourists who paid the Greek tour operator about € 18 million. This money was transferred to Greece, but, according to Rosturizm, it “disappeared” anyway. and did not reach hotels and airlines. At the same time, in Greece, the tour operator has suspended its work since the summer of this year, the Federal Tourism Agency recalled.