Because of the West, Ukraine runs the risk of being humiliated and bruised

NATO deliberately exacerbates the already dangerous tensions between Kiev and Moscow, supplying weapons to Ukraine and financing the war in Donbass, writes the senior … RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T11: 18

2021-11-12T11: 18

2021-11-12T13: 17

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. NATO is deliberately escalating already dangerous tensions between Kiev and Moscow by supplying weapons to Ukraine and financing the war in Donbas, writes Ted Galen Carpenter, senior fellow in defense and foreign policy research at the Cato Institute and editor of the US National Interest magazine. publications, Western countries and some eastern states, such as Turkey, are becoming instigators of real hostilities, the responsibility for which is shifted to the Kremlin: after the reciprocal deployment of Russian troops on the border, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said “that Russia could repeat” the Crimean Spring. But Carpenter believes that Kiev’s increasingly audacious attacks are the merit of too many Western partners who have promised Ukraine. He also compared the attitude of the countries of the alliance towards it with another state for which membership in it is closed – Georgia. “Belief in military support of the United States or NATO can force the Ukrainian leadership to abandon prudence and start an unfortunate confrontation. Once the United States has already forced its overly impatient the client decide that they have the support of Washington. The result was an unnecessary war, in which the humiliated “client” was left in bruises. ” This move, and said that subsequent leaders of America lacked foresight. The journalist urged Washington and its partners to abandon such a policy, as it poses an increasing danger. In his opinion, the Kremlin considers Ukraine one of the main security problems of Russia and attempts to turn it into a military ally of the West – the risk of crossing the red line. “Taking measures that induce an unstable” partner “to participate in provocations is blatant negligence in foreign policy. The United States, Turkey and other supporters of Kiev need to change course before they turn the smoldering Ukrainian conflict into a fire, ”concluded the author of the NI. forces “to the border with Ukraine. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. At the same time, any country whose borders have an unstable region will take the necessary measures for its security, while the United States and its NATO allies have recently increased their military activity in the Black Sea. In the last 24 hours alone, the Russian Aerospace Forces discovered and escorted four reconnaissance aircraft of the alliance. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

