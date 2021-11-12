There was a trailer for the film, where Tom Hanks and the dog are left alone on the planet

https://ria.ru/20210921/hanks-1751025261.html

A trailer for the movie "Finch" has appeared on the web, Collider reports.

MOSCOW, September 21 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the movie “Finch” has appeared on the web, Collider reports. The events in the tape unfold after a solar flare, due to which almost all people died. Tom Hanks played the main role in the project. He played an engineer who built a robot to look after his dog after the death of the inventor. The three of them set off on a journey across a deserted planet. An android who learns to be a real human for a dog, voiced by Caleb Landry Jones. Judging by the trailer, the project will look like a combination of the Pixar animated film “WALL-E” and “The Martian” by Ridley Scott, according to the author Collider. Finch will be released November 5 via Apple TV +.

2021

