https://ria.ru/20210921/hanks-1751025261.html
There was a trailer for the film, where Tom Hanks and the dog are left alone on the planet
There was a trailer for the film, where Tom Hanks and the dog are left alone on the planet – Russia news today
There was a trailer for the film, where Tom Hanks and the dog are left alone on the planet
A trailer for the movie “Finch” has appeared on the web, Collider reports. RIA Novosti, 09/21/2021
2021-09-21T05: 14
2021-09-21T05: 14
2021-09-21T10: 35
the culture
apple
ridley scott
Tom Hanks
pixar
culture News
movies and TV shows
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/14/1751023734_544 0:3033:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_81e48cd7ddd6cb3bac564c9d4243c828.jpg
MOSCOW, September 21 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the movie “Finch” has appeared on the web, Collider reports. The events in the tape unfold after a solar flare, due to which almost all people died. Tom Hanks played the main role in the project. He played an engineer who built a robot to look after his dog after the death of the inventor. The three of them set off on a journey across a deserted planet. An android who learns to be a real human for a dog, voiced by Caleb Landry Jones. Judging by the trailer, the project will look like a combination of the Pixar animated film “WALL-E” and “The Martian” by Ridley Scott, according to the author Collider. Finch will be released November 5 via Apple TV +.
https://ria.ru/20210916/shvartsenegger-1750153412.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/14/1751023734_782 0:2649:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_a9ec139d44b56cbc7982fa402d48c70c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
apple, ridley scott, tom hanks, pixar, culture news, movies and TV series