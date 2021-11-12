To fulfill the promise, Elon Musk needs to sell millions more Tesla shares

Sale of shares of Tesla Inc. by about $ 5 billion (TSLA -0.42%) in recent days, most likely marks only the beginning of a wave of sales from Musk.

When the Tesla CEO pledged on Twitter to sell 10% of his shares in the electric car company last weekend, he owned roughly 170 million shares. Musk reportedly sold about 4.5 million shares since then.

To deliver on his Twitter promise, Musk will likely need to sell more than 12.5 million shares worth over $ 13 billion before today’s close.

The exact number depends on his estimate of his own share. Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

According to research firm Equilar Inc., Musk’s sales this week were among the largest sales by CEOs in a matter of days. Before stepping down as CEO, the founder of Amazon.com Inc. Jeff Bezos sold 2 million shares of the company earlier this year in just over a week, raising roughly $ 6.6 billion, according to Equilar.

Tesla shares fell sharply after Musk’s poll on Saturday, down about 13% through the end of Thursday, when the stock closed at $ 1,063.51. The stock fell 0.4% on Thursday, falling for the third trading day of four this week. Despite the fall, Tesla shares are trading near record highs, with the company valued at more than $ 1 trillion.

Tesla investors may have to prepare for new stock market shocks, according to Ben Silverman, director of research at InsiderScore, which tracks executive deal data.

“I don’t think the volume of Musk’s trades will cause volatility. In my opinion, instability arises from the interpretation of his actions and his own words, ”said Silverman.

Sell ​​shares to pay taxes

Elon Musk has been reluctant to sell Tesla shares for a long time. The sale of shares could weaken his control over the company. Unlike Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.) and Google parent Alphabet Inc., Tesla lacks the dual shareholding class that gives founders special voting rights over common shareholders. According to Equilar, Musk sold nearly $ 600 million worth of shares in 2016 to pay taxes.

Musk, the richest man in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, remains Tesla’s largest investor, even after the stock sale.

For Musk, who exercised just over 2 million stock options on Monday, the deadline for exercising more than 20 million additional stock options will come in August 2022, otherwise they will simply expire.

Further share sales would help Musk pay the huge taxes that could be charged if these options were exercised. The tax is levied on the difference between the value of Tesla shares at the time Musk’s options are exercised and the strike price of $ 6.24.

Musk announced the sale on Monday of more than 900,000 shares for a total of about $ 1.1 billion to cover liabilities for withholding taxes.

Options and sales on Monday were exercised on a pre-determined trading plan that Musk reportedly approved on September 14, nearly two months before he posted the sale on Twitter. These trading mechanisms, called 10b5-1 plans, are designed to allow insiders to sell based on a set schedule, price triggers, or other factors without breaking the rules of insider trading.

The documents disclosing Musk’s subsequent sale of approximately 3.6 million shares on Tuesday and Wednesday do not include similar comments on certain trading plans and tax withholding obligations.

On Saturday, Musk talked about selling shares amid ongoing tax disputes over America’s richest people.

Musk does not receive a salary from Tesla. On Saturday, he tweeted: “The only way for me personally to pay taxes is to sell stocks.”

The options expiring in August are part of the 2012 compensation package. Musk subsequently locked in additional options. Their execution can provoke volatility in the future. According to Tesla’s regulatory filings, Musk’s next expiration date for a large number of options will come in 2028, although some of the options are due in 2023.

