https://ria.ru/20210421/cruise-1729144087.html
Tom Cruise helped his Top Gun co-star overcome her fear of flying
Tom Cruise helped his partner in the “Top Gun” film to overcome the fear of flying – Russia news today
Tom Cruise helped his Top Gun co-star overcome her fear of flying
Best Shooter “(1986), on the air of the Graham Norton show, told how the leading actor Tom Cruise helped her overcome her fear of flying. RIA Novosti, 21.04.2021
2021-04-21T00: 40
2021-04-21T00: 40
2021-04-21T00: 40
the culture
Tom Cruise
culture News
movies and TV shows
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0b/1584128282_0:306:2942:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_06d2005c5ac63d80692479f00f2236fb.jpg
MOSCOW, April 21 – RIA Novosti. Actress Jennifer Connelly, who starred in Top Gun: Mavaric, the sequel to Top Gun (1986), spoke on the Graham Norton Show about how starring Tom Cruise helped her overcome her fear of flying. According to the winner of the “Oscar”, she agreed to star in the film by Joseph Kosinski, provided that she was not on the plane. It was planned that the actress will be involved in scenes on land and water, but not in the air. But during one of the scenes on the runway, Cruz suddenly announced that they were going to perform some aerobatics in a fighter that he would also fly. Connelly, who plays the protagonist’s girlfriend, added that they were then in the tiny P fighter. -51 together. The actress realized that she had no choice but to overcome her phobia once and for all. And she succeeded. The action in the sequel takes place 35 years after the events described in the first part. Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), after leaving the service, returns to flight school and trains young pilots. However, even years later, dangerous missions await the protagonist again. The premiere of the tape is scheduled for November 19 this year.
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572813579.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0b/1584128282_89-0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_358733db92302f3a51208d027cc126dd.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
tom cruise, culture news, movies and TV series
According to the winner of the “Oscar”, she agreed to star in the film by Joseph Kosinski, provided that she was not on the plane. It was planned that the actress will be involved in scenes on land and water, but not in the air.
But during one of the scenes on the runway, Cruz suddenly announced that they were going to perform several aerobatics on a fighter that he would also fly.
“At that time I was afraid to tell Tom that only recently I decided to get rid of the paralyzing fear of flying, which I had suffered from for years,” the actress recalled.
Connelly, who plays the protagonist’s girlfriend, added that they were then in the tiny P-51 fighter together. The actress realized that she had no choice but to overcome her phobia once and for all. And she succeeded.
“So, we’re sitting in this tiny fighter plane, and Tom says to me:“ Jen, have you ever been on such an airplane? ”I said,“ No, Tom, but this is amazing. ”He was like,“ Have you ever- Have you ever been in aerobatics? “I started to get nervous.” No, but I will do something? ” -51 with Tom, “said Jennifer Connelly.
The action in the sequel takes place 35 years after the events described in the first part. Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), after leaving the service, returns to flight school and trains young pilots. However, even years later, dangerous missions await the protagonist again.
The premiere of the tape is scheduled for November 19 this year.
A video from the filming of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” has appeared on the web