Tom Cruise helped his Top Gun co-star overcome her fear of flying

Tom Cruise helped his Top Gun co-star overcome her fear of flying

Best Shooter “(1986), on the air of the Graham Norton show, told how the leading actor Tom Cruise helped her overcome her fear of flying. RIA Novosti, 21.04.2021

2021-04-21

2021-04-21T00: 40

2021-04-21T00: 40

MOSCOW, April 21 – RIA Novosti. Actress Jennifer Connelly, who starred in Top Gun: Mavaric, the sequel to Top Gun (1986), spoke on the Graham Norton Show about how starring Tom Cruise helped her overcome her fear of flying. According to the winner of the “Oscar”, she agreed to star in the film by Joseph Kosinski, provided that she was not on the plane. It was planned that the actress will be involved in scenes on land and water, but not in the air. But during one of the scenes on the runway, Cruz suddenly announced that they were going to perform some aerobatics in a fighter that he would also fly. Connelly, who plays the protagonist’s girlfriend, added that they were then in the tiny P fighter. -51 together. The actress realized that she had no choice but to overcome her phobia once and for all. And she succeeded. The action in the sequel takes place 35 years after the events described in the first part. Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), after leaving the service, returns to flight school and trains young pilots. However, even years later, dangerous missions await the protagonist again. The premiere of the tape is scheduled for November 19 this year.

2021

