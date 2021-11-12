Tom Cruise returns his awards and Scarlett Johansson boycotts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which has awarded Golden Globes since 1944, was once again hit by a flurry of criticism back in February. The American media, in particular the LA Times, conducted investigations, during which it turned out that members of the association receive gifts from filmmakers (essentially bribes) and unreasonably high fees (also essentially bribes). But the biggest public outcry was the fact that there are no blacks among the 86 members of the HFPA. Here, in fairness, we note that representatives of other, non-white races have become members of the association more than once. But be that as it may, the Golden Globes were actually accused of racism.

The HFPA officially announced that they would correct the situation, increase the jury, and would definitely invite representatives of the black race to choose the best of the best. The Association also promised to ban its members from accepting gifts. But this turned out to be not enough, and the hype around the award continues to grow.

Scarlett Johansson opposed the HFPA. The actress, four times nominated for the award, urged her colleagues to boycott Globus. She stated that she has repeatedly faced inappropriate treatment from members of the HFPA, in fact, accusing the Association of sexism, and its representatives – of harassment.

As an actress promoting a film that was expected to take part in the awards season, in the past I have often come across sexist questions and comments from some HFPA members who border on sexual harassment. It is for this reason that I have refused to participate in their conferences for many years, – said Scarlett.

Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise at the 2000 Golden Globe Party

In addition, according to the American media, Tom Cruise returned all his “globes” to the organizing committee. Tom had three – Best Actor for Jerry Maguire and Born on July 4th and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia.

And in addition, representatives of the NBC broadcaster, which every year shows the Golden Globes, said that in 2022 the event will not be broadcast.

Tom Cruise with the Golden Globe Award, 1997

Winners of the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress and Best Actor – Michelle Pfeiffer and Tom Cruise, 1990