Tom Cruise spoke about the most dangerous trick in his career

The actor made more than 13 thousand jumps on a motorcycle to prepare for the stunt itself for the next part of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The filmmakers of Mission Impossible 7 revealed how Tom Cruise prepared for what may be the most dangerous stunt of his career, Hypebeast reported.

According to the film’s director and Oscar winner Christopher McQuarrie (Suspicious Persons, Edge of Tomorrow), the stunt that Tom Cruise will perform in the seventh part of the Mission: Impossible franchise can be considered the most risky for both the actor and for the entire set. Cruz needed to jump on a motorcycle from a cliff into a valley. In order to perform this jump, the actor had to undergo a year-long training, which included 500 parachute jumps and 13 thousand motorcycle jumps.

“This is the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried to do; we have been working on this for many years, ”said the actor.

To his words, the director added: “The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for the next part.”

In addition to the permanent star of the franchise, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson (“The Greatest Showman”), Hayley Atwell (“The Duchess”), Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”), Carey Elwes (“Liar, Liar”), Simon Pegg (“Zombie named Sean “), Indira Varma (” Game of Thrones “) and others.

Mission Impossible 7 was filmed in Europe and also in Abu Dhabi.

The world premiere will take place on May 26, 2022, in Russia the picture will be released a month earlier – on April 26.