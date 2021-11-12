Tom Hanks staged a “gas attack” while filming “The Da Vinci Code”

In 2006, the mystical thriller The Da Vinci Code was released with Tom Hanks in the title role. One of America’s most famous actors starred in an epic mystery film that was opposed by many religious organizations. However, this magnificent performance was not without amusing incidents, which are now inconvenient to remember.

One of the film’s actors was Paul Bettany (Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). He played an albino monk who prevented Hanks’ character from getting to the bottom of the truth. In one of the scenes, he had to punch the main character hard in the stomach. And when the artists performed this trick in front of the camera, the Oscar-winning Tom released his gases loudly. Bettany recalled this unpleasant incident in a new interview.

According to him, such fights are filmed in complete silence, so that in the event of an actor’s injury, filmmakers can react quickly. Because of this, the “gas” embarrassment of Hanks was heard by the entire film crew. He himself decided to continue the scene, not paying attention to what had happened.

“I thought, ‘Damn it, what should I do? This is Tom Hanks, the biggest star in the world, and I just made him fart. ” He looked at me, I looked at him, and he asked, “What’s wrong with you?” – told Bettany magazine Esquire.

The journalist who interviewed admitted that he was embarrassed to ask the actor how it smelled on the set at that moment, but suggested that since we are talking about Hanks, his gases smell like a public library. This actor is revered so much in America.

