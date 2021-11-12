tougher EU sanctions will push Lukashenko into Putin’s “chokehold” – InoTV

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border plays into the hands of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, Welt believes. It allows him to drive a wedge between Minsk and Brussels even deeper, thus weakening Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This, in turn, will strengthen Putin’s position in the negotiations on the creation of the Union State. At the same time, tougher sanctions by the EU will only aggravate the situation, pushing Lukashenka into the arms, or rather into the “suffocating capture” of his eastern neighbor, says the correspondent of the German TV channel Christoph Wanner.

Now let’s take a look at Russia, dear viewers, and talk to Christoph Wanner. There, it seems, they also understand perfectly well who is responsible for the crisis in the (Belarusian-Polish. – InoTV) border, right?

CHRISTOF WANNER, German TV channel correspondent Welt: Thomas, that’s right. The Kremlin demonstratively supports its partner, dictator Alexander Lukashenko. And the Kremlin continues to drive a wedge deeper and deeper between Belarus and the European Union. And, in my opinion, all this plays into Vladimir Putin’s hands, because the stronger the conflict between Brussels and Belarus, the stronger Lukashenko’s dependence on Vladimir Putin. And Putin, together with Lukashenko, is now promoting the project of creating the so-called Russia-Belarus Union State. Negotiations are held every month. And the weaker the dictator in Minsk, the stronger the negotiating position of Putin.

Vladimir Putin has no other plans than to appropriate Belarus and become the head of this new formation, the Union State. So this situation plays into his hands. Moreover, if this migration crisis does not gradually fade away, Brussels will have to look for a solution in Moscow. We’ll have to negotiate with Vladimir Putin. This strengthens his position in future negotiations. As a result, Putin may demand that the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline finally be launched in order to be certified, because this is so far unimportant. So at the moment, Putin is the absolute winner in this crisis.

But the EU is not yet discussing negotiations with Russia, but rather sanctions against Belarus and the airlines involved in the situation. What will be Moscow’s reaction to tougher sanctions?

CHRISTOPH VANNER: I can only repeat what I said in the first half of my answer. The stronger the pressure on Lukashenka, the more the Russians laugh into a fist, or rather the people in the Kremlin. After all, if now sanctions are also adopted against the Belarusian airline “Belavia”, this will be another blow to the Belarusian economy and this will only push Lukashenko into Putin’s arms. And this, it seems to me, is not a friendly, partner hug. If Lukashenko gets too close to Moscow, he is more likely to fall into a stranglehold.

Christoph Wanner was in touch with us from Moscow. Thank you.

Air date Nov 10, 2021.