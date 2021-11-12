Trailer of LGBT rom-com “Happiest Season” with Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis has appeared online

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis

The weather outside the window has not yet added to the festive mood in any way – this is done by new Christmas trailers. A trailer for LGBT rom-com “The Happiest Season” has appeared on the network, starring Kristen Stewart and Black Mirror star Mackenzie Davis. They played a couple in love.



Still from the movie “The Happiest Season”

The film was directed by Clea DuVall (many people know her for her work on the series “In Search of Alaska” and the film “Intervention”). Actress Mary Holland and Clea herself worked on the script. The camera was by John Galeserian, and the soundtrack was written by the rock band Tegan and Sara. In addition to Stewart and Davis, the film also stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Jake McDorman, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber and other actors.

In the story, a lesbian couple Abby and Harper comes to the conservative parents of one of the girls for the New Year holidays. The Harper family does not yet know about their daughter’s sexual orientation, so she introduces her friend Abby to them just as a roommate.

Abby is about to propose to her girlfriend during the annual Christmas family dinner, but things don’t go according to plan.

I guess I was hoping to see this kind of Christmas romp my whole life. I am so happy and proud that Clea decided to give it to the world. I love it when a holiday movie makes you homesick but also shows how fun and challenging it can be to be there.

Stewart said.

In an interview with one of the American publications, the actress told how she realized her homosexuality:

I think I’ve always been like this. And if you do not accept this, then, forgive me, I am not ready to persuade you. Honestly, I never try to hide from the paparazzi on purpose. In my opinion, it is great that my fans see that I do not hide my orientation. I am always real.

The film will be available on Hulu streaming service from November 25th.



Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in The Happiest Season