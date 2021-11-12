Travis Scott will be cut from the new season of “The Kardashians” due to the deaths at his performance

The family of the rapper’s friend and mother of his child, Kylie Jenner, who is expecting the birth of another baby from her boyfriend, does not want their reality show to be disgraced by the appearance of Travis in it.

Rapper Travis Scott has a black streak in his life, which began after 9 people died at the AstroWorld festival. First, Sony removed the PS5 commercial featuring the musician, then Scott’s emoji with an excerpt from his track, as well as the section where you could purchase this service, disappeared from Fortnite, and now it became known that scenes with his participation will be cut from the new season of “Family Kardashian “. This is reported by the tabloid Radar Online, citing its sources.

According to the insider, the shooting has been going on for several months, and since it is not known how long the investigation will last and what ultimately threatens Scott, it is not known, the Kardashian-Jenner family out of harm’s way decided to remove the scandalous rapper, despite the fact that Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy should was to become one of the key stories of the season. The father of her second child, like the first, daughter Stormi, is Travis.

“The Kardashians definitely do not want everyone to discuss the incident at AstroWorld during the premiere. The whole family was drawn into this nightmare,” the source said.

As you know, during the performance of Scott and Drake at the AstroWorld festival on November 5 in Houston (Texas), which was attended by 52 thousand people, 8 spectators, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in a stampede. Later it became known about another victim – 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&M University, who came to the concert with her brother and cousin.

About three hundred victims sought medical help. Now 13 people are still in hospitals, including a 9-year-old boy in serious condition.

At the moment, at least 18 lawsuits have already been filed against Scott and the organizers of the show, ScoreMore and Live Nation. They are accused of encouraging violence and instigating disorder.

The musician himself said that he was ready to return the money for the tickets, and also volunteered to help the victims. At the same time, at the time of the incident, he did not stop the concert, continuing to perform when people under the stage were already crippled and died in a crush.

“I am completely devastated over what happened last night. My prayers are with those affected at the festival. I fully support the Houston police in their ongoing investigation into the loss of life. I intend to work together to … support families in need.” wrote he is the day after the tragedy.

In addition, Travis Scott canceled his next gig, which was supposed to take place at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, on the grounds that he was “very upset.”