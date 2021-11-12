Turkish Airlines will not carry citizens of Iraq and Syria to Belarus

The largest Turkish airline Turkish Airlines will not allow citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to fly to Minsk, with the exception of holders of diplomatic passports. This, referring to the results of the negotiations, was announced on Twitter by the representative of the office of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumoh.

Citizens of the aforementioned Middle East countries make up the majority of migrants who try to get to Poland and other EU countries through Belarus. In recent days, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has become especially aggravated.

Earlier, the Polish media, citing sources, reported on negotiations that EU representatives are holding with representatives of non-EU countries, including Turkey, regarding possible ways to limit the flow of migrants to Minsk.

Officially, the Turkish airline has not yet announced the restrictions.

Turkish Airways, along with Russia’s Aeroflot, was named by Bloomberg on Wednesday among those airlines that could face EU sanctions for allegedly facilitating the transport of migrants to Belarus. Aeroflot rejected it.

On Thursday, EU spokesman Peter Stano told Ekho Moskvy that the sanctions to be introduced in connection with the crisis on the border should not affect Russia.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the EU countries began several months ago after Alexander Lukashenko promised to weaken control over the border due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against his regime. In November, the situation escalated, columns of migrants without permits to enter the European Union tried several times to break into Poland from Belarusian territory, resisting the border guards and the military. Numerous investigations confirm that migrants were deliberately invited to the country with the support of the Belarusian authorities.