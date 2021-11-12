two Russian paratroopers were killed in Belarus

Two servicemen were killed at the Gozhsky training ground in Belarus during the landing of the Russian airborne troops. This was reported by the BYPOL association of former law enforcement officers.

In the telegram channel of the association, it is stated that during the landing, “two paratroopers converged with the extinguishing of the canopy of one of the parachutes.” As a result of the incident, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – an officer and a conscript soldier – were killed.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that on November 12, a joint tactical airborne assault of the special operations forces of the Belarusian Armed Forces and the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces will land at the Gozhsky training ground. In the message, it was called a check of one of the components of the Union State’s response forces – “in connection with the buildup of military activities near the State Border of the Republic of Belarus.” The telegram channel Nexta Live notes that the Gozhsky training ground is located 10 kilometers from the Lithuanian border and 20 kilometers from the Polish border.

After the landing, the Belarusian and Russian paratroopers had to perform a number of combat training tasks, including the capture and holding of the bridgehead, the search and destruction of designated targets, as well as sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy and illegal armed formations.