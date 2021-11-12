Ukraine announced a “state of energy war” with Russia :: Politics :: RBC

In August, there was a shortage of coal in the warehouses of thermal power plants in Ukraine, RBC Ukraine wrote. It was caused by an abnormal drop in electricity prices in April-June, provoked by unscrupulous intermediary traders, explained the country’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko. Then he said that the price of coal so far allows it to be purchased in sufficient volume, and enterprises have already begun to conclude contracts for imports.

Russia, on the other hand, stopped deliveries of energy brands of coal to Ukraine from November 1. The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia explained the decision by the growing demand for this type of fuel. “In the autumn-winter period, it is necessary to pay special attention to meeting our own needs within the country,” the department noted. It added that in November “taking into account the ongoing supplies of other grades of coal, Russian suppliers will supply more than half of all coal supplied to Ukraine.”

In addition, in Ukraine, it is believed that Gazprom “unleashed an energy war” in order to accelerate the launch of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline. “This is an obvious fact, which is confirmed by both the decrease in exports by the Russian monopoly in comparison with previous years, and the refusal to book additional capacities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system,” Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said in September (quoted by Korrespondent.net) …

In response to accusations of “manipulation” with the volume of supplies, Gazprom said that the volume of gas supplied was in line with the contracts and the company “continues to supply gas at a level close to a historically record high.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that Russia this year exceeded its obligations to supply gas through the territory of Ukraine. According to him, the gas transportation system of Ukraine may not withstand the increase in pressure if large gas supplies are carried out through it. “It has not been repaired for decades, and at any moment something can burst, happen, and generally unfavorable consequences will come,” the president said.