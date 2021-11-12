Ukraine announced an energy war with Russia | News | News

Deputy Minister of Ukrainian Energy Maxim Nemchinov said that Ukraine is actually in a state of war with Russia. He made the corresponding statement on November 11 on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel.

“Today we are actually in a state of energy war with Russia, which is blocking imports from Kazakhstan, preventing railroad cars with coal from entering Ukraine, which is constantly reducing the ordered gas transit capacities. That is, they are doing everything to make us feel this crisis even more, ”the Deputy Minister noted.

Nevertheless, according to him, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is taking enough measures to “prevent Russia from entering Ukraine into an even greater energy war.”

On November 5, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from “Batkivshchyna”, the first deputy chairman of the budget committee Ivan Krulko announced that more than half of the power units at thermal power plants were inoperative on November 4.

On October 29, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said that from November 1, Russia would stop supplying thermal coal to Ukraine. According to him, such a decision is comparable to an energy war.

The press secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic, Madiyar Uakpayev, in turn, did not confirm the information of the Ukrainian side that Russia had blocked the transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

According to Igor Ananskikh, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, Ukraine has not signed new contracts with Russian coal companies, which is why it will stop receiving coal.

On October 13, Ukrenergo reported in its report that coal reserves at Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) are about 3.9 times less than necessary. As noted in the national energy company, the total reserves decreased by 6.5%, its volume amounted to 666.6 thousand tons.