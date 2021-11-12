Ukraine has requested emergency assistance from Slovakia due to power shortage in the power system – Economy and business

KIEV, November 11. / TASS /. Ukraine has turned to Slovakia with an urgent request for assistance in the supply of electricity. This was announced on Thursday by the press service of Ukrenergo.

“Today, November 11, from 16:00 (17:00 Moscow time), the dispatch center of Ukrenergo, in order to ensure operational safety in order to avoid shutting down consumers of the Burshtynskaya TPP island, requested emergency assistance from the power system of Slovakia in the amount of 100 MW,” in a message posted on Ukrenergo’s Facebook.

The reason for the appeal was the emergency shutdown of two units of the Burshtyn thermal power plant. “Ukrenergo has requested emergency assistance to cover the needs for electricity of other consumers in the zone of the Burshtynskaya TPP island,” the company explained.

Burshtynskaya TPP is located near the city of the same name in Ivano-Frankivsk region at the intersection of power lines connecting Ukraine with Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Ukraine also maintains the volume of electricity imports from Belarus for the fourth day in a row.

At the end of October, the Ukrainian NPP operator Energoatom bought 885 of the 900 MW of interstate power transmission lines to import electricity from Belarus in November. Another 15 MW was acquired by Electro Community. Commercial electricity supplies from Belarus resumed on November 6. In addition, Energoatom stated that it considers Belarus as a backup supplier of electricity to cover power shortages in the event of emergency situations in the power system. On November 2, Belarus provided Ukraine with about 3,500 MWh of emergency assistance due to a power shortage in the Ukrainian power system.