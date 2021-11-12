United States, Britain and EU countries in UN Security Council named Belarus guilty of migration crisis – International panorama

UN, 12 November. / TASS /. The United States, Great Britain and the EU countries in the UN Security Council believe that the migration crisis on the border with Poland was created by Belarus, and they condemn it. This is stated in the joint statement of the aforementioned countries distributed on Thursday following the results of closed consultations in the UN Security Council.

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, the United States, along with Albania, came out with “condemnation of the organized instrumentalization of people whose lives and well-being are threatened,” as they believe, “in the political interests of Belarus.” According to the above countries, Minsk is pursuing the goal of “destabilizing the situation on the external borders of neighboring states and the EU and diverting attention from violations of human rights within Belarus itself.”

New sanctions

The parties are ready to discuss sanctions measures against the authorities of Belarus and those who, as they believe, contribute to the migration crisis on the border with Poland.

“Together we express solidarity with Poland and Lithuania and are ready to discuss further measures that we can take to support them, as well as measures against those involved in the actions of the regime [президента Белоруссии Александра] Lukashenka and promotes them, ensuring the possibility of illegal crossing of the external border of the European Union, “the statement says.

The countries promised to maintain unity and resolve in protecting the European Union from “hybrid operations of the Belarusian authorities”. They also called for cooperation of the countries of origin of migrants, who should warn their citizens “against falling into the trap of the Belarusian authorities.”

Western countries also called on Minsk to provide migrants with the necessary protection and assistance. “We emphasize that all actions must be taken on the basis of fundamental values, in order to protect the lives of people,” the document says.

Regional security threat

The parties also consider the Belarusian authorities a threat to regional security and call for measures against them.

In their opinion, the actions of the authorities in Minsk “are unacceptable and require a tough international reaction and interaction in order to bring Belarus to justice.” “This [ситуация] demonstrates that the mode [президента Белоруссии Александра] Lukashenka has become a threat to regional stability, “the authors of the statement believe.

The crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants have rushed since the beginning of the year, sharply escalated on November 8. Several thousand people came from the Belarusian side to the Polish border and did not leave the border zone, some of them tried to enter the territory of Poland, breaking the barbed wire fence. EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberately escalating the crisis and call for the imposition of sanctions. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Western countries themselves are to blame for this situation, because of whose actions people are fleeing the war.