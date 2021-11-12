Unrecognizable Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the first promotional photo for the movie “Spencer”

Director Pablo Larrain appears to have already begun filming his biopic, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart. The first photo of the actress appeared in the media, in which she tried on the image of Princess Diana. A snapshot of Stewart posing in a black hat with a veil was posted by Deadline. The photo reproduces the trademark blond bob and the sullen look – the most recognizable features in the image of Lady Dee.

Recall that after the announcement that Stewart won the casting for the lead role in the film “Spencer”, the public took this information negatively, believing that the girl did not look like her prototype, moreover, she was not British. The published promotional footage demonstrates that the makeup and costume designers have done an impressive job.

Also Deadline reports that the cast of the tape has replenished with three artists. The upcoming biopic will star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris; what roles they will play is not specified. At the same time, the producers of the project have not yet revealed who will play the other key characters – Diana’s husband, Prince Charles, and her sons William and Harry.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maria Ovchareva