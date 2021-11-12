US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Uber for discriminatory prices for people with disabilities

According to US authorities, the company requires people with disabilities to pay additional waiting time.

Photo: Seth Wenig / AP



The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against taxi service Uber, which charges additional waiting time for passengers with disabilities who take longer to get into the car.

The lawsuit was filed November 10 in the District Court for the Northern District of California. It points out that Uber violated section III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination against them by private transportation companies.

“Uber violated the ADA by failing to properly adjust its policy of charging passengers who have a disability who take more than two minutes to get into their car for waiting times,” the Justice Department said.

Passengers with disabilities may need additional time to get into the car, for various reasons, the ministry said. For example, a passenger can use a wheelchair or special walker, which must be disassembled and folded into the car.