Vin Diesel philosophizes, John Cena races and Khan returns in the latest Fast and Furious 9 video

The world is changing, but still it remains the same. As part of a super-popular sports event in the United States called the Super Bowl, the “Speed ​​Family” presented an action-packed TV commercial “Fast and the Furious 9”… Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) greets the “resurrected” Khan (Son Kang), and his evil brother Jacob Toretto (John Cena) arranges deadly races. Even Magdalene Shaw did not refuse a portion of adrenaline (Helen Mirren).

The physics-defying narrative also features characters from Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Natalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Tyreese Gibson and Michael Rooker. The ninth installment of the cult saga of family and speed, directed by Justin Lin, is set to hit the cinema screens at the end of May.



















Meanwhile, Lin posted on his Twitter an impressive half-minute video about the creation of one of the crazy action scenes that lit up in the TV commercial. It took about eight months to prepare the four-second scene, while filming it took four days and three wrecked cars.