Vin Diesel teases the return of a character in Fast and Furious 10

Franchise “The fast and the furious“Is a kind of mythology of its own, which regularly ties timelines and continuities into a knot for the sake of fan service, while returning dead characters to screens for no good reason.

To fill in some of the gaps, the upcoming Part Nine will take a deep dive into Dominic Toretto’s past – presumably to explain why his long-lost little brother, never mentioned before, suddenly returned and hungers for his blood. We also know that Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old son will play a younger version of Dominic, so we’ll definitely dive into his backstory.

“Fast & Furious 9“Should begin a new, final trilogy, and the final two parts,”Fast and Furious 10” and “Fast and Furious 11“Respectively, should return some characters to the screens, including the heroes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel was asked about the possible return of Eva Mendes as Monica Fuentes, to which the actor responded as follows:

We’re just waiting for a tenth. Let’s just say the fact that you guys know what the studio says, “We can’t cover this whole area that needs to be covered in one film.” One can only imagine what will happen next.

Eva Mendes played the female lead inDouble afterburner“Before reappearing in a cameo in”Fast and Furious 5Which seemed to be laying the groundwork for her larger role in future sequels, but so far we haven’t seen her in action. Nevertheless, it is likely that we will see her again.

Are you looking forward to the return of Monica Fuentes on the screens? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!

Release “Fast & Furious 9»Is currently slated for May 19, 2021.