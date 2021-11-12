Virologist told when Russia will defeat the coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211112/pandemiya-1758679494.html

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia is likely to cope with the coronavirus pandemic next year, although the virus will not go anywhere, and there will still be outbreaks, Doctor of Medical Sciences, virologist Anatoly Altstein told RIA Novosti. this, I think that next year it will be possible to vaccinate a significant part of humanity and the pandemic will die out, but the virus, of course, will not go anywhere, and outbreaks will still remain, and it will be for a long time, and we will have to be vaccinated, “said Altstein. hope that Russia will cope with the pandemic next year.

