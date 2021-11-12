Virologists assess the potential effectiveness of dietary supplements against coronavirus – RBK

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti



There is no evidence of the effectiveness of a dietary supplement (BAA) against coronavirus, the creation of which was previously announced by the Ministry of Defense. The interviewed experts told RBC about this.

“The statement that on the second day of using” KovBAD “the amount of the virus in the nasopharynx is halved, and on the sixth day the concentration is reduced by 16 times, surprises me,” said Alexander Chepurnov.

The professor of virology said that the nasopharynx of patients with COVID-19 contains about a million particles of the virus. Therefore, a decrease in concentration by ten or even a hundred times will not bring any effect.

“When it comes to virology, microbiology, they are usually considered orders of magnitude – ten, one hundred, a thousand times. Expressed by the number n multiplied by 10 in the second, third, fourth powers, and so on. Unfortunately, we are dealing with such quantities of the virus in the nasopharynx of patients that a decrease in concentration by ten, one hundred times is nothing, ”the expert said.