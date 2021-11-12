Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum, Owns 100,000 Dogs of Elon (DOE) Tokens | Blockchain24

Vitalik Buterin now officially owns 100k $ DOE after the team sent tokens to his ENS address – vitalik.eth. Taking a look at Vitalik’s Etherscan address, we can see his DOE dollar balance along with other tokens he owns.

Don’t worry, even if Vitalik ends up selling his tokens, it won’t have much of an impact on the market. Sending tokens to Vitalik’s address seems like a great way to potentially get a response from one of the most influential leaders of cryptocurrency companies.

The recent donation comes amid a Coinmarketcap tweet that mentioned Dogs of Elon and their recent listing on several major exchanges such as Poloniex and Gate.io.

Coinmarketcap supports Dogs of Elon during pre-sales and does Airdrop on DOE. More than 1.3 million users participate in the Airdrop, which indicates a real interest in this project.

Also, looking at the NFT Dogs of Elon collection on Opensea.io, we can see quite a few users trading their NFT collection.

More than 149 ETH NFT Dogs of Elon have been sold to date, according to OpenSea. At the time of writing, that’s over $ 700K!

Where to buy Dogs of Elon

Most of the $ DOE trading comes from Uniswap, followed by Gate.io. You can use any of the exchanges above to buy Dogs of Elon. We recommend Uniswap, Gate.io, or Poloniex if you need a simple user interface.