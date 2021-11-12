Volodin raised his voice to Siluanov because of the metallurgists. Video

Viacheslav Volodin did not agree with the idea of ​​Anton Siluanov to withdraw excess profits from metallurgists

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin criticized the idea of ​​withdrawing excess profits from metallurgists. This proposal was made by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov. Volodin believes that this idea does not correspond to the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The President set the task – to reduce metal prices. Are we reaching? No. What taxes are introduced? Do they solve the question? No. Yes, there will be an exemption. What if there will be a rise in prices? What will we do?” – said Viacheslav Volodin during a meeting of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The event was broadcast on the Russia 24 TV channel.

In response, Siluanov said that Russia must comply with the standards of the World Trade Organization, of which it is a member. Volodin said that this factor should not become an aggravating factor for the Russian economy.

Earlier, the media reported that the state plans to change the tax policy for metallurgical companies and manufacturers. In particular, the innovations were supposed to affect the tax on the extraction of minerals – they plan to increase it threefold, reports the National News Service. The increase in the severance tax from 2022 was previously announced by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. So far, the Russian government has imposed increased duties on the export of the metallurgical industry. In May, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov said that metallurgists “pushed on” the state for 100 billion rubles.