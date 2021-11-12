Watching the trailer for the movie “King Richard” about the father of the Williams sisters :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The film will tell how Richard Williams, who has no coaching education and is poorly versed in tennis, managed to raise from his daughters Serena and Venus the first rackets of the world. Will Smith will star in the film.

The film will be directed by Reynaldo Marcus Green (“Leader”), and the role of the father of the famous tennis players will be played by two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”, “Men in Black”).

“King Richard is a deeply moving film that shows the strength of family, perseverance and unshakable faith – they help to achieve the impossible and affect the whole world,” – stated in the official description of the film.

Actress Onjaniu Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk) played the girls’ mother, Horacene “Brandi” Williams. Saniya Sidney (Hidden Figures, Fences) played Venus Williams, Demi Singleton played Serena Williams. The film also stars John Bernthal (Ford vs. Ferrari) as coach Rick McKee.

The project budget was $ 100 million.

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams are the leading pair in women’s tennis in the 21st century, having won more than fifty titles for two. Moreover, the athletes in singles were among the most productive tennis players of their time: multiple winners of the Golden Slam, the only sisters in the history of modern tennis, who became the first rackets in the world both in singles and doubles.

The premiere of King Richard in Russia is expected on 18 November.