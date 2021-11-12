What a video with Ace Ventura, who confidently enters the office

Video memes with an excerpt from the movie “Ace Ventura: Searching for Pets”, in which the main character confidently enters the police station, have spread on the Web. The decisive step of a private detective reminded the jokers of the situation when you rush to get your salary to the office or to the supermarket for promotional goods.

Footage from the comedy film Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking, starring Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey, teaches viewers in videomemes how imposing it is to come for a salary and a beer for the action. Kerry is often used for memes on the Internet. This time, the moment when a character – a private detective who is looking for lost pets – enters the office of the police station became popular among TikTok users. In a Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses, joyful Ace Ventura, known for his signature confident walk, decisively heads into the office.

Some netizens decided to play up the scene with the character and began to come up with funny captions for the video. In the Medialeaks article, you can find out how Memodels created another trend using live footage from the instagram of actor Dwayne Johnson. The videos with the Rock described everyday situations that schoolchildren usually face.

Video memes with an excerpt from “Ace Ventura” were devoted mainly to office everyday life. For example, tiktokershe nastya_sirakanyan the joyful mood of the character reminded the end of the working day.

When the working day has come to an end.

Another social network user, rihardtiktok, noted that with the same confident gait he was heading to the office for a salary.

When I found out that they were giving a salary.

And here is the user ir___1990 decided that Ace Ventura looked like a man who, out of boredom, goes to spoil the mood of others.

I’m going to spoil everyone’s mood, because I got bored.

Another memodel, plotnikov_nikita, presented that with such confidence, with which the hero moves in a Hawaiian shirt, you can go to the exam in the traffic police, but only “paid”.

This is me going to the traffic police for the exam, knowing that the license has already been paid.

Have bblkzf there was another thought about the joyful Ace Ventura: Tiktoker thought that with the same decisive step and a wide smile he was hurrying to the store for a promotional beer.

When I went to the store and saw a discount on my favorite beer.

The moment with the hero Jim Carrey reminded the user berserkrule a situation when girls refuse to meet you, but you are still fearless and confident in yourself.

Mom: Go meet the girls on the street, it’s okay.

I come home after 26 rejections:

Earlier, Medialeaks talked about another meme that pranksters created based on the dramatic musical about a teenage social phobia “Evan Hansen”. The main character burst into tears so that he fell into sad picchi about despair.