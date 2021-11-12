What celebrities came together after breaking up – photo

They say that if the half is destined from above, then fate will surely bring the lovers together. These celebrities have proven that their love can survive breakups, cheating and other obstacles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

globallookpress.com © Hubert Boesl

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002 on the set of the comedy “Gigli”. The union of two popular actors has attracted the attention of millions of fans: Affleck became famous after the release of the film “Pearl Harbor”, and Lopez released a music album and starred in the romantic comedy “Wedding Planner”. The actors dated from 2002 to 2004 and became one of the most popular couples of that time. According to insiders, Affleck and Lopez even got engaged and were getting ready for the wedding – the man presented his future wife with a Harry Winston ring with a pink diamond. The press began to call Affleck “J. Lo’s future husband,” and the actor realized that the girl’s popularity overshadowed him. Ben announced his desire to leave the day before the wedding. Discouraged, Lopez tried to save her relationship with her beloved. But in 2004, the actors parted completely. J.Lo focused on her musical career and met Mark Anthony, whom she married. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner a year later. During the years of separation, both Ben and Jennifer managed to get married and divorced several times. In the end, both were left alone.

Having parted with the young actress Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck began to write love letters to Jennifer Lopez. The singer had by this time gone through a divorce from Alex Rodriguez. After 17 years, the couple reunited! Ben Affleck and J. Lo went on a vacation together. Surrounded by the couple, they say that the union has a beneficial effect on the stars. The lovers do not comment on the rumors, and Ben Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon, joked that no amount of alcohol would make him discuss the relationship. Affleck…

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

globallookpress.com © FS

Hailey Baldwin at a young age was a fan Justin Bieber… Thanks to her stellar relatives (actor Stephen Baldwin is Hailey’s father), the girl met her idol back in 2009. Hayley and Justin became friends, but at that moment the guy was dating singer Selena Gomez. After Justin and Selena broke up in 2014, fans thought the singer had gone to Hayley. The teen idol replied that he was lonely, and that he had a strong friendship with Baldwin. Two years later, Bieber broke the silence and posted a picture on social networks where he was kissing Haley. A couple of months later, Bieber admitted in an interview that he did not want to tie himself in a relationship, and the couple broke up. Journalists assumed that Justin missed Selene Gomez and would rather have his ex-girlfriend back. And so it happened: after parting, the singer was noticed with Gomez.

In 2018, information appeared on the network that Bieber and Baldwin got back together. According to rumors, Baldwin specially “arranged” meetings with her former friend: she appeared in the same places as Justin and diligently avoided intersections with Selena Gomez. In an interview with Hailey Baldwin, she replied that the rumors about her efforts were invented by journalists, and that she had serious feelings about Justin. The couple were spotted at church services and in nightclubs. In July 2018, it became known that Justin Bieber had married Hailey Baldwin. Celebrities are happy, but rumor has it that the model still restricts her husband’s meetings with his ex-girlfriend.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

globallookpress.com © Mayerface to face

The relationship between socialite Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott became known in 2017. The couple was spotted at the Coachella music festival, and then photographed at several sports matches. Kylie and Travis were named the most popular couple on Instagram! In 2018, the couple had a daughter, Stormi. The couple’s fans were waiting for a lavish wedding ceremony, but in 2019 it became known that Jenner and Scott broke up. The blogger called the official reason for being busy, but according to rumors, Kylie could not forgive her beloved cheating on the other during one of the tours. However, Jenner convinces fans that she is friends with Travis. Former lovers tried to keep the relationship for the sake of their daughter: Scott organized big parties for Stormi’s birthdays, and Kylie often invited her ex-boyfriend to spend time with the child during quarantine. Videos of Travis appear on Kylie’s Instagram account.











At the end of 2020, Jenner posted a joint photo with Travis Scott. Surrounded by the couple, they say that when alone, young people behave as if they are in love with each other. And at the beginning of 2021, Kylie showed how she came off at a party with Travis. The girl gently stroked the ex-boyfriend, and he hugged her legs. In June 2021, the couple appeared on the red carpet together: Travis, Kylie and their daughter Stormi posed for photographers. Later, Travis Scott received a music award and confessed his love to Kylie from the stage.

Vladimir Menshov and Vera Alentova

globallookpress.com © Anatoly Lomokhov

Vera Alentova and Vladimir Menshov met while studying at the Moscow Art Theater School. The young people got married in the second year of study: then Alentova was considered one of the most promising on the course, and they did not pin their hopes on Menshov. In 1969, the couple had a daughter, Julia, but this did not save the marriage of young filmmakers, and the couple decided to separate. Alentova and Menshova did not file for divorce, but lived separately. Already as an adult, Yulia Menshova jokingly says that this period is the best in her childhood.

“I was small then and did not feel any special tragedy, since everything became twice as large for me. There was a separate holiday called “papa”, when you could do whatever you wanted. <...> When dad returned to the bosom of the family, the holiday was over”, – Julia laughs.

Vera Alentova and Vladimir Menshov lived separately for four years, and met in 1978. A year later Menshov invited his wife to star in the film “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears.” The picture about strong women who came to conquer the capital glorified Vera Alentova, and since then she has starred mainly in her husband’s works. Since 2009, the couple have been running a workshop at VGIK and are still happy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

globallookpress.com © Pool

Prince William met his soul mate in 2001 at a freshman festival at St. James’s University, but did not dare to meet the beautiful brown-haired woman Kate. In 2002, he invited Kate for a drink after a screening at the university. The girl agreed to the prince’s proposal, but was modest. When a relationship began between the lovers, William and Kate did not advertise them. In 2003, journalists revealed the couple.

In the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton there was a pause in the summer of 2004. Then the lovers had a big fight, and the girl moved out from the prince to her friends. Summer and fall, Prince William was lonely, and by Christmas time everything was working out. Kate was invited to dinner at Queen Elizabeth II… Journalists expected the prince to propose to the girl, but William was in no hurry to tie the knot. Kate and William met until 2010: in the fall, the girl finally received the coveted ring from the prince. The wedding took place in 2011. Prince William and Kate Middleton are happily married. They are raising two sons George, Louis and daughter Charlotte.

Roman Kostomarov and Oksana Domnina

globallookpress.com © Pravda Komsomolskaya

The skaters have known each other since 2001: Oksana Domnina was a friend of Roman Kostomarov’s wife and attended the skater’s wedding. They came together only after Roman Kostomarov broke up with his first wife, Yulia Lautova. In an interview, the athletes said that they felt mutual interest in 2005, on one of the touring tours. Ilya Averbukh… Lyubov Kostomarova and Domnina were also condemned by the figure skater’s mother: in her opinion, Oksana broke the family of the Olympic champion. The skaters lived in a de facto marriage, they had a daughter, Anastasia. In 2013, Domnina and Kostomarov parted ways. According to Oksana Domnina, the girl is tired of waiting for Roman to propose to her. At that moment, the actor Vladimir Yaglych was courting the figure skater. Romance between Domnina and Yaglych lasted several months. At this time, Roman Kostomarov had a hard time breaking up with Oksana, maintained a relationship with his daughter and even got a tattoo “Love is a crucifixion”. In February 2014, it became known that Domnina and Kostomarov were together again. Already in April, the lovers got married. In January 2016, the couple had a son, Ilya. Happy spouses live together and instill in their children a love of sports: Anastasia is engaged in dancing and tennis, and Ilya is skating.