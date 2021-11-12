What happened in the world of show business and cinema

Mashkov went to the deputies for the second time, Ellen DeGeneres announced the closure of her talk show in 2022, the police came to a meeting with the actors of the film “Major Thunder”, as well as Manizha at the opening of Eurovision and Billy Porter as the fairy godmother: Gazeta.Ru tells about the most interesting news from cinema and show business over the past week.

Manizha in a kokoshnik and dress at the opening of Eurovision

On May 16, the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest took place in Rotterdam. The participant from Russia Manizha, performing at the competition with the song “Russian Woman” (“Russian woman”), went on the path in an oriental dress and a kokoshnik. Her backing vocalists walked along with her.

“The difficult times in my life made me write this song. Now I can feel how the message of this song helps me to stand on the Eurovision stage myself, ”Manizha told reporters, promising that she would perform in the very dress made from scraps of fabric from all over Russia. Meanwhile, a member of the Icelandic delegation was diagnosed with a coronavirus. What measures will be taken in this regard is still unknown.

Ellen DeGeneres to close her talk show after 19 years on the air

The next, 19th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which starts in September 2021, will be the last. Last summer, BuzzFeed, referring to former and current program employees, wrote about racism and the atmosphere of fear in its preparation. Some workers also complained of sexual harassment by producers. Warner Bros. Then she conducted an internal investigation and fired three producers, while DeGeneres herself apologized to employees and viewers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the presenter said that this scandal was very painful for her, but she did not make the decision to close the talk show because of this. According to her, the project has ceased to be a “challenge to society”.

Mashkov applied for participation in the primaries of “United Russia”

Actor and artistic director of the Oleg Tabakov Theater, Vladimir Mashkov, will take part in the primaries of United Russia to select candidates for the State Duma. This is not the first time that Mashkov participates in the Duma elections from the ruling party – in 2011, the artist even entered the top three of the regional list of candidates in the Kemerovo region, but after the campaign he refused the mandate, explaining that he would continue to be creative.

Thousands of people came to the meeting with the actors of Major Thunder at the Central House of Music. The event had to be interrupted and the police were called

According to Baza, 5,000 people came to the meeting at the Central Children’s Store. There were messages on social networks about queues and stampedes. The police were called to the place, which, according to the Telegram channel, took the organizer of the meeting to the department due to non-compliance with sanitary standards.

Less than an hour after the start of the event, the organizers asked the fans to disperse: “We underestimated your number, it’s our fault, but now it’s just about safety.” Later, actors Sergei Goroshko and Dmitry Chebotarev, as well as Bubble Comics editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov recorded a video message. They said they hadn’t expected such a stir, as a similar meeting at the same venue in April drew far fewer fans. An administrative case was initiated. CDM faces a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles or suspension of activities for up to 90 days.

More than 5,000 people have come today to Detsky Mir on Lubyanskaya Square to meet with the actors of the new Russian film “Major Thunder”. The organizers themselves were shocked by this excitement and are now worried about the possible consequences. Everyone is vaccinated, probably .. pic.twitter.com/dyN6QF5Kvq – Nata-Lia (@hnv_NaTa) May 16, 2021

Loza filed a lawsuit against Channel One over a cover of the song “Plot”

According to Yuri Loza, the TV channel violated the rights to the composition, written by him in 1982. The participant of the “Voice” show Alina Viardot performed Loza’s hit at blind auditions in October 2020. According to Kommersant, the inclusion of the song in the show was not agreed with the author. Loza demanded 5 million rubles from the TV channel for copyright infringement and moral harm (4 million rubles for copyright infringement, 1 million for moral damage), although in 2020 he was going to sue only 1 million rubles. But then he had not yet decided who to file a lawsuit against – to Channel One or Viardot.

The plaintiff’s lawyer Roman Lukyanov clarified that such a precedent was the first in judicial practice. There were no similar requirements related to the requirement for the federal channel to block content due to music in the program.

Sony showed the first stills of the movie “Cinderella”. Billy Porter plays a gender-neutral fairy in it.

The roles of Cinderella and her lover in the film will be performed by singer Camila Cabello and British actor Nicholas Golitsyn. Pose star Billy Porter will play the gender-neutral fairy godmother. The actor said that the picture will become “a classic tale for a new generation.” The musical will premiere in September 2021 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. It will be directed by Kay Cannon (“No Sex !!!”, “Studio 30”).

Kvyatkovsky resigns as chief director of Rosgoscirk

The Russian State Circus explained that the decision is related to the personal creative plans of Yuri Kvyatkovsky. He was named Chief Director in February 2020. He was faced with the task of updating the circus and attracting young people. During this time, the director became a laureate of the Golden Mask theater award. The general director of the Russian State Circus Sergey Belyakov expressed gratitude for the work done to Kvyatkovsky. Kvyatkovsky will continue to work as a teacher at the Moscow Art Theater School and as an assistant to the artistic director of the Praktika Theater.

Channing Tatum wrote a book for his daughter – and she immediately became a bestseller

The tale “The One and Only Sparkella” tells about the girl Ella. She loves everything bright and shiny, because of this, classmates laugh at her. The girl decides to change her image, but a loving father advises her to be herself and not listen to anyone. The book debuted on May 4, and on May 13, the New York Times included it on the bestseller list. Channing Tatum himself cannot believe it:

HBO Max reveals a teaser for a special episode of the series “Friends”

It also announced the release date of the long-awaited special issue. The premiere is scheduled for May 27, 2021 – it will be released earlier than fans expected. The episode was filmed in the Californian city of Burbank in early April. Work on it was postponed several times due to the pandemic. Friends were originally slated to return to screens in March last year. According to David Schwimmer, the cast of the original show will not appear in the special as their characters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MedRN92V6lE