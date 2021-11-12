what is known about the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

There are various rumors about the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. The couple does not go to official events, and they try not to appear in front of the paparazzi. However, now it became known that in fact, everything between them is very serious.

Photo: legion-media.ru

According to a source close to the couple, 47-year-old DiCaprio and 24-year-old Morrone are now “closer than ever.” “They’re really serious, it’s a strong relationship,” an insider told E! News. Moreover, in his opinion, the Hollywood actor really fell in love! “He loves her more. He is very comfortable with her, ”he added.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone (legion-media.ru)

By the way, despite the fact that Leo and Camila have already been dating for about five years, the couple did not have an official exit on the red carpet. Fans of the actor suggest that their debut may take place at the premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” with DiCaprio’s participation.

Photo: legion-media.ru

